India stocks up gas from spot markets as West Asia tensions flare

New Delhi: With renewed tensions in West Asia clouding the outlook for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Indian refiners are increasingly turning to the spot market for cooking gas—or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)—and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to secure supplies. More LPG is being sourced from the US, while LNG is being bought from the US, Angola, Algeria and Oman, said two people familiar with the development.
In the case of crude oil imports, the arrangements for procurement remain the same as it was before the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the US on 18 June, even as the pact has effectively been scrapped since.
"Spot purchases continue to be dominant. The escalation and fresh disruption have put the focus back on ensuring availability," said one of people mentioned above.