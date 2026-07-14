India stocks up gas from spot markets as West Asia tensions flare

New Delhi: With renewed tensions in West Asia clouding the outlook for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Indian refiners are increasingly turning to the spot market for cooking gas—or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)—and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to secure supplies. More LPG is being sourced from the US, while LNG is being bought from the US, Angola, Algeria and Oman, said two people familiar with the development.