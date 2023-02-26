Reform bill to ease business headed for Parliament vote
The Jan Vishwas bill which proposes to decriminalize provisions under 42 Acts was introduced in Parliament in December last year, but was referred to a joint committee for further scrutiny.
New Delhi: A reform bill which proposes to decriminalize a raft of provisions in order to make it easier to conduct business in India is expected to be tabled during the current session of Parliament resuming on 13 March, a government official aware of the development said.
