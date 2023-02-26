Reform bill to ease business headed for Parliament vote

“The joint committee has done six readings already and we expect the bill to be tabled during the ongoing parliament session. It was referred to the joint committee because never before has there been a bill seeking to decriminalize so many sections in one go. So, to have a closer look at the bill could be one of reasons it was referred to the joint committee," a Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}