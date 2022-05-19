Reforms, high public spending give India an edge: Nageswaran

India introduced a new bankruptcy code and put in place an ecosystem for bankruptcy resolution in 2016, replacing an old system that had led to excessive delays and asset erosion while tackling industrial sickness. With the resolution of a large portion of bad debt and better provisioning, the banking sector is back in a position to lend more to support growth. The improved financial health of banks and the corporate sector has brought a conducive climate for higher growth-generating investment in the economy. Businesses have deleveraged their balance sheets in the last couple of years, making fresh investments possible.