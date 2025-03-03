New Delhi: In a first, India plans to deploy dedicated refrigerated containers to transport onions to markets across the country and prevent supply disruptions and price volatility.

The consumer affairs ministry is in discussions with the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), a state-owned logistics company under the railway ministry, to provide dedicated refrigerated containers to minimise wastage and ensure quality onion supplies from Nashik, a key production hub, two people aware of the matter said.

“The discussion is ongoing, and we are hopeful that the Indian Railways will provide refrigerated wagons for carrying onions from Nashik, the sourcing station, to different parts of the country," one person said.

Kitchen staples such as onions, tomatoes and potatoes are key contributors to food inflation and susceptible to shortages due to factors such as weather-related crop damage. A significant quantity of onions gets damaged due to transportation in unrefrigerated, open wagons.

"One major step in lowering post-harvest losses is the use of refrigerated railway wagons for the transportation of onions. Open-wagon transport results in significant waste due to heat and spoiling," said Swarup Bose, founder and chief executive officer of Celcius Logistics, a cold chain solutions provider. "Cold chain systems prolong shelf life and preserve quality. This change benefits both farmers and consumers by reducing losses, increasing farmer income and improving agricultural logistics efficiency."

Ensuring stability

Mint reported on 27 September that the government planned to move onion stocks by rail instead of by road to reach the markets faster. The major onion-producing states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Onion prices typically rise in August and continue to increase until the arrival of the kharif crop, which usually starts in November.

“Transporting onions in open wagons caused damage and supply disruptions. This move will ensure a quality supply and stable prices during peak festivals," said the second person. "Last time, it happened all of a sudden. We had to offload onions from our buffer stock to intervene as prices started increasing due to multiple reasons, including a shortfall in production and intermediaries taking advantage of the crisis to mint high margins."

The person did not specify the quantity of onions damaged, and no such record is available in the public domain.

The railways is expected to provide the required number of goods trains to ensure seamless transportation of onions, the people said, although they did not specify the number requested by the ministry.

A full goods train hauling 40 wagons is capable of transporting about 1,700 tonnes of onions compared with a large truck that can carry about 25 tonnes of onions and would take longer to reach its destination.

India’s wholesale price index-based inflation eased to 2.31% in January from 2.37% in December due to a decline in food prices, especially vegetables, according to provisional data released by the commerce and industry ministry.

Food prices, a major contributor to the index, increased by 7.47% in January, easing from 8.89% in December. Vegetable prices rose 8.35% year-on-year compared with a 28.65% surge in the previous month.

The average price of onions across India was ₹35.44 per kg on 2 March, up from ₹32.57 per kg a year ago, according to the consumer affairs ministry.

Poll headache

Onion prices have posed a headache for governments over the years, with their volatility figuring in election campaigns. Prices tend to remain elevated through October and November, coinciding with the festive season.

To address this, the government sells onions at subsidised rates from August or September. In 2023, onions were sold at ₹25/kg from August through stores and mobile vans operated by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India. In 2024, they were sold at ₹35/kg from its buffer onion stock.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of the ministries of consumer affairs and railways remained unanswered till press time.

The Centre plans to procure 475,000 tonnes of onions for the buffer stock in FY25, after production fell to 24.2 million tonnes in FY24 from 31.6 million tonnes in FY22. Annual household consumption of onions stood at 19.3 million tonnes in FY23. The production estimates for onions and other rabi crops, generally published in February, are yet to be released.

The government procured 470,000 tonnes of onions from the rabi harvest in 2024 at an average price of ₹2,833 per quintal, sharply higher than the previous year’s ₹1,724. Buffer stocks were released to curb price surges and export policies were calibrated to ensure domestic supplies.