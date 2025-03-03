Economy
Cold comfort: India to deploy refrigerated containers to ensure timely onion supplies, keep prices stable
SummaryThe initiative aims to improve supply chain efficiency, particularly during peak demand periods, and enhance the quality of onion supplies.
New Delhi: In a first, India plans to deploy dedicated refrigerated containers to transport onions to markets across the country and prevent supply disruptions and price volatility.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more