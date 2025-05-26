How country pacts are driving foreign trade—and keeping globalization alive
SummaryThe number of trade agreements between two or more countries has increased in the past two decades. And they are, increasingly, going beyond tariffs, which is a tightrope for India to walk on.
The tariff war triggered by US President Donald Trump raised fears of an unravelling of the existing global trade order, long built on freer movement of goods and services between countries. But, in a recent interview, World Bank President Ajay Banga said that globalization was not going away. What was changing, he added, was the nature of trade, with a greater focus on country-to-country ties.