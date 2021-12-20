Reliance Industries' telecom arm Reliance Jio has added 17.6 lakh subscribers in the month of October, taking the total userbase 42.65 crore, according to the data released by Telecom regulatory authority of India (Trai) on Monday.

Reliance Jio has lost 1.90 crore subscribers in the month of September.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has lost 4.89 lakh subscribers during the October month, while Vodafone Idea lost 9.64 lakh mobile subscribers. Airtel's subscriber base declined to 35.39 crore while that of Vodafone Idea slipped to 26.9 crore at the end of October month.

VIL's subscriber losses had been higher in September at 10.77 lakh users.

The total number of telephone subscribers in India grew by a meagre 0.04% to 118.96 crore as of October 2021. Urban telephone subscription decreased to 65.88 crore at the end of October 2021, but the rural subscription rose to 53.07 crore during the same period, Trai said.

"The overall tele-density in India decreased from 86.89 per cent at the end of September-21 to 86.86% at the end of October-21," the telecom regulator said in its monthly report.

The total broadband subscribers increased to 79.8 crore at the end of October 2021.

"As on 31 October, 2021, the top five wireless broadband service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom (42.6 crore), Bharti Airtel (20.4 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.2 crore), BSNL (1.9 crore) and Tikona Infinet (30 lakhs)," the report added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.