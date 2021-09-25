Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Economy >Centre relaxes norms for exporters facing global container shortage

Centre relaxes norms for exporters facing global container shortage

The initial period of re-exporting durable containers imported within 6 months can now be extended by the Assistant Commissioner on sufficient cause being shown
1 min read . 05:23 PM IST Livemint

  • The Assistant Commissioner may grant an extension beyond 6 months upto further 3 months for the reasons to be recorded in writing

The Centre has provided relief to exporters facing global container shortage. In a notification issued on Thursday, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said that the initial period of re-exporting durable containers imported within 6 months can now be extended by the Assistant Commissioner on sufficient cause being shown.

“…this notification inter-alia specifies that in any particular case, the initial period of re-exporting said type of containers imported within 6 months can be extended by the Assistant Commissioner on sufficient cause being shown," the notification said.

“The Assistant Commissioner may grant an extension beyond 6 months upto further 3 months for the reasons to be recorded in writing," it added. 

The notification further said that the provision may also be applied on receiving intimation before expiry of initial period of six months from the concerned importer that the container shall be re-exported in laden condition within the next three months.

 

