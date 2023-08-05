Remove wheat import duty till Feb for food security: FCI3 min read 05 Aug 2023, 12:07 AM IST
This recommendation comes over a year after the government banned wheat exports due to brutal heat waves that damaged wheat crops, sparking concerns about wheat availability in the country
NEW DELHI : Food Corp. of India (FCI) has recommended the finance ministry remove import duty on wheat till February 2024 till fresh arrivals start to maintain the country’s food security and arrest rising food prices, a government official said.
