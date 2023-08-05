NEW DELHI : Food Corp. of India (FCI) has recommended the finance ministry remove import duty on wheat till February 2024 till fresh arrivals start to maintain the country’s food security and arrest rising food prices, a government official said.

This recommendation comes over a year after the government banned wheat exports due to brutal heat waves that damaged wheat crops, sparking concerns about wheat availability in the country.

Food prices have been on the rise globally against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war but had begun showing signs of easing, thanks to the Black Sea grain deal under which Russia agreed to allow wheat to be exported from the three ports in the conflict-hit region.

However, prices have resumed the upward trend, with Russia pulling out of the deal last month, stating that the deal was only helping Western countries and not the African nations in need.

Soon after, India banned exports of non-basmati white rice on 20 July.

“We have proposed the elimination of duty on wheat as against a 5-10% reduction on the ground that the latter would only be beneficial till August. Russian wheat is cheaper than Australian produce and can be imported. Harvest season in Russia is currently going on, and this is the peak time for exporters to sign contracts," the official said.

Notably, the current import duty on wheat is 40% and has been at this level since April 2019.

Experts said the global price of wheat is currently lower than domestic prices, and a tariff reduction on imports could help cool prices further. Inflation in wheat is currently above 12% even as the government has taken multiple steps, from banning exports to conducting open market operations.

“After Russian wheat is over, India will have to import from Australia, which is offering wheat at higher prices. This may push prices up domestically. Hence, FCI has suggested removing import duty on wheat till February. From February onwards, fresh arrivals will start," the official added.

The official further added that removal of import duty will not be sufficient and that stocking at port warehouses norms that are under the control of the agriculture ministry will also be required to be relaxed.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley said it expects India’s retail inflation to accelerate to 6.2% at the end of the three months ended 30 September, against its previous forecast of 5.5%, due to higher food inflation.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation is, however, expected to moderate to a 5-6% range during the second half of FY24.

Food inflation measured by the Consumer Food Price Index, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose to 4.49% in June 2023 against 2.96% (revised) in May 2023.

Other economists have also cautioned that inflation could cross 5% in the next two months on a continued rise in prices of vegetables, pulses, and cereals. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had estimated that Russia’s exit from a deal allowing Ukrainian exports via the Black Sea could drive global grain prices up by 10-15%.

IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters the Black Sea grain deal had been “very instrumental" in ensuring ample supplies of grains could be shipped from Ukraine, easing price pressures on food. Its suspension would likely put upward pressure on prices, he said.

Queries sent to the spokespeople for commerce, finance, and food ministry remained unanswered.

The official added that wheat prices may not come under control despite removing the duty due to "plant quarantine restrictions" which is handled by the agriculture ministry.

"These are non-tariff barriers, which in place and can't be removed easily. By the time people will realize it, time will fly. The agriculture ministry will also have to relax it temporarily. If it is not done, importers will not get wheat certificates," the official added.

Trade sources said that the currently the Australian wheat prices are higher than Russian wheat.

"Australia cost net freight (CNF) 338 $/MT, Rs27982/MT... Russia CNF 280$/MT, ₹23,195/MT," spot trade sources said.

Cost net freight indicates the landing price of a a commodity.

Notably, the average wheat prices in the retail market in January was ₹31.58 a kg, which cooled to ₹28.74 in May.

Thereafter, the average retail price of the stable grain has again shot up to ₹29.59 per kg in July, MoS food and public distribution Niranjan Jyoti said on Wednesday in reply to a parliament question.