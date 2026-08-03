Will a repo rate pause make RBI fall behind the curve?

Inflation mix

But monetary policy is much more than following a formula or reading market signals. Rate decisions need to reflect current economic reality while simultaneously being forward-looking. In this context, two points are worth highlighting. First, while inflation is rising, it has not yet become so generalized and broad-based as to be a cause for alarm. In June 2026, 24% of the consumer price index (CPI) basket was over 6% and 32% over 4%. For comparison, during the previous high-inflation episode in January-December 2022, the corresponding shares of weights over 4% and over 6%were 79.5% and 52.8%, respectively. Second, there is considerable uncertainty about the future path of inflation.