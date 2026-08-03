When the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets this week, it will face a choice between holding the policy repo rate and raising it from the current level of 5.25%. Both courses of action have some justification. A pause makes sense given that economic growth remains robust and inflation has surpassed the RBI’s 4% target rate only once this year (in June 2026).
Will a repo rate pause make RBI fall behind the curve?
SummaryFacing rising inflation risks from the West Asia war and El Niño, the RBI faces dilemma over whether to hold repo rates or hike them to curb mounting price pressures.
When the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets this week, it will face a choice between holding the policy repo rate and raising it from the current level of 5.25%. Both courses of action have some justification. A pause makes sense given that economic growth remains robust and inflation has surpassed the RBI’s 4% target rate only once this year (in June 2026).
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