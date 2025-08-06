RBI MPC: Repo rate unchanged at 5.50% says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India MPC meeting decision: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on August 6 announced that the central bank's monetary policy committee meet has decided to keep repo rates unchanged at 5.50 per cent.

Further, the policy stance will also remain unchanged as ‘Neutral’, he added.

The decision comes as the central bank has already frontloaded easing through both a rate cut and a 100 basis points (bps) CRR reduction earlier this year. Headed by Sanjay Malhotra, this is the RBI's third bi-monthly monetary policy of FY26, which met from August 4 to August 6.

In the June RBI policy, the central bank’s MPC surprised with a bumper 50 bps cut in the repo rate to 5.50 per cent from 6 per cent. The MPC changed the policy stance to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Accommodative’, and also slashed the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 100 bps to 3 per cent from 4 per cent.

