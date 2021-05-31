Reserve Bank likely to keep rates on hold, extend GSAP

RBI is likely to continue with an accommodative monetary policy, according to the majority of bankers and economists surveyed by Mint. It will be the first bi-monthly monetary policy of fiscal 2022, and the announcement will be made after a three-day meeting. “We do not see any change in repo rate (the key rate) next week even with an elevated risk of input cost and output price inflation. The policy guidance has become more open-ended and state-based amid new uncertainties and the evolving nature of the economy, with the MPC stating that the policy stance will remain accommodative ‘as long as necessary’ until growth recovers on a durable basis while ensuring inflation remains within the flexible target," said Madhavi Arora, chief economist, Emkay Global.