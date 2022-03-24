MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to revise its inflation forecast next month and change its stance to neutral during either the April or June policy meet in view of the surge in global commodity prices following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said experts.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has said time and again that the central bank would stick to its accommodative stance as long as necessary, but economists said the time may be ripe for the MPC to change its stance and hint at a possible rate hike. This would essentially mean the end of the easy money policy introduced in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak as a measure to support the economy.

“We expect the tone to be less dovish in April, preparing the ground for a change in stance in the following policy. A change in stance and a reverse repo hike in June would be followed by repo hikes in August and October," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra.

The MPC’s inflation math has gone awry with crude oil prices breaching its comfort level of $80 a barrel. Crude oil prices have seen extreme volatility, making projections more difficult. MPC expects crude and commodity prices that are being factored into the calculations to hold for at least a year, while forecasting inflation.

In the February policy, the MPC had projected inflation for 2022-23 at 4.5%. Retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in above RBI’s threshold of 6% in January and February. Many economists said RBI will look at inflation as just a supply-side problem. However, others were of the view that it will consider a change in policy stance as the first step towards initiating rate hikes.

“In my opinion they need to relook at the stance in the upcoming policy. It is not just oil. All commodity prices have gone up and this is coming at a time that Indian manufacturing and services companies are already passing on higher input costs to consumers," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

Inflation is no longer transitory and, if left unchecked, could gnaw into the individual’s purchasing power, Sabnavis said. This, in turn, would impact gross domestic product (GDP) growth, he said.

However, a section of experts said the April policy will be more balanced.

“If they revise the inflation forecast for FY23 by a significant margin without any action, it will not be consistent. RBI is, therefore, likely to alter headline inflation forecasts and also put more risks on growth assessment, to balance the underlying dynamics," said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director, India Ratings and Research.

Inflation may increase by 20-25 basis points for every $10 increase in per-barrel crude oil prices, according to a research report released by the State Bank of India on 14 March. One basis point is 0.01%

Meanwhile, retail prices of petrol and diesel were raised by ₹1.6 per litre in two days, though this is less than what was initially expected.

Average inflation in FY23 is expected to remain at 5.4-6% with crude oil prices hovering at $80-120 per barrel, analysts at Kotak Economic Research said in a report on 14 March. “We factor in a ₹5-10 per litre cut in excise duty for petrol and diesel to cushion the adverse impact on consumer wallets if crude was to average $100-120 per barrel," the Kotak report said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.