RBI keeps benchmark rate steady at 5.50% for second time amid global uncertainty

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India led by governor Sanjay Malhotra kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.50% for the second straight time on Wednesday. The central bank also maintained its ‘neutral’ stance.

As widely expected, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted to hold rates steady during its October review. Of the 61 economists polled by Reuters, 45 had forecast a status quo, while 16 had expected a 25-basis point cut.

The possibility of a rate cut was fuelled by retail inflation undershooting the central bank's estimates and ongoing economic uncertainty, including that arising from then-US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

The last time the MPC adjusted rates was in June with a significant 50 basis point cut. This followed earlier reductions in February and April.

Since February, the six-member MPC has reduced repo rates by a cumulative 100 bps.

In today's decision, the MPC also kept the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate unchanged at 5.25% and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate at 5.75%.

Inflation trajectory Since the previous MPC meeting in August, inflation readings and the trajectory appear to be lower. Consumer price index-based inflation was at 2.07% in August and 1.61% in July. This was also the seventh straight month when inflation was below the RBI’s 4% medium-term target.

The central bank today revised lower the inflation projection for FY26 to 2.6% from 3.1% earlier.

Economists believe the government’s recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rejig could provide a mild disinflationary push in the near term by lowering prices for select goods and services. Assuming a greater than 70% pass-through of GST cuts, Emkay Global Financial Services has projected headline CPI inflation at 2.2% for the current financial year, which is lower than the RBI’s updated 2.6% projection.

About 85-90% of net disinflation may come from core CPI, followed by food and beverages. Brokerages expect the GST rationalization impact on CPI to be evident within the next three months, with sectors such as auto already announcing price resets.

However, the overall impact on headline CPI may be limited, with the RBI expected to look through one-off effects while focusing on underlying demand and supply conditions.

GDP growth In his statement today, governor Malhotra said that growth, despite being strong, remains below the central bank’s expectations. However, the RBI has decided to 'wait and watch' until the next MPC meeting, believing the impact of the frontloaded rate cuts earlier this year and recent tax and policy measures are still playing out.

The RBI chief noted that domestic demand is supported by rural consumption and government capital spending. Furthermore, kharif sowing is progressing well due to a steady monsoon. However, the central bank also noted risks to growth stemming from global trade tensions, tariff uncertainties, and geopolitical developments.

RBI also revised higher GDP growth forecast for FY26 to 6.8% from 6.5%. Malhotra added that while the country's growth forecast has been raised for the full year, the quarterly GDP numbers are expected to undershoot RBI’s earlier projections Q3 onwards due to trade and tariff-related headwinds.