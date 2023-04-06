Reserve Bank of India’s rate hike is a touch-and-go affair Thursday, swaps show3 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:38 AM IST
Amid mixed steps taken by central banks of other countries across world, traders and experts are divided on the opinion of weather RBI will opt for an aggressive rate hike or maintain a dovish stance
India’s rates traders are on the fence about a quarter-point rate hike on Thursday, even though a majority of economists are predicting one.
