Reserve Bank points to inflation risk, calls for fiscal measures

While inflation measured by the Wholesale Price Index softened in 2020-21, there was no pass-through to retail inflation. According to RBI, the substantial wedge between wholesale and retail inflation during the year pointed to the persistence of supply-side bottlenecks and higher retail margins, underscoring the importance of supply management. Meanwhile, RBI managed to repatriate nearly ₹1 trillion to the government after higher income from the sale of foreign exchange transactions and lower provision, according to the annual report.

