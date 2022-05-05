Reserve Bank springs a surprise with rate hike ahead of Fed meet

Economists expect RBI to further front-load hikes because of the expected higher April inflation reading to be released later this month. As a result, the market is pencilling in a 25-50 basis points hike in the next meeting in June and an additional 75 bps in phases thereafter. “We expect RBI to now deliver at least a 50bps rate hike in the June policy meeting. We see RBI raising policy rates to 5.15% by August, and expect it will reassess macroeconomic momentum to gauge the need for further hikes beyond that," said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays India.