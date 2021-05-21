The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will transfer ₹99,122 crore to the government from its profit, helping the Centre keep its fiscal deficit in check amid strained public finances because of the pandemic.

This amounts to 95% of the ₹1.04 trillion budgeted by the government as dividend from RBI and other state-owned banks and companies in the fiscal year. RBI had transferred ₹57,130 crore last year, but the numbers aren’t comparable because of a change in the accounting year.

“The (RBI) board approved the transfer of ₹99,122 crore as surplus to the central government for the accounting period of nine months ended 31 March 2021 (July 2020-March 2021), while deciding to maintain the contingency risk buffer at 5.5%," it said.

RBI recently switched to an April-March fiscal from July-to-June, and the payment this time around is for a nine-month period.

The central bank pays dividends to the government every year from the surplus it generates from market operations, investments and printing of currency. In FY21, RBI conducted open market operations (OMO) of government securities to the tune of ₹5 trillion and OMO purchases of state development loans amounting to ₹30,000 crore. RBI’s dollar purchases during April-January totalled ₹5.60 trillion. RBI also conducted other liquidity operations, which would have all contributed to its earnings.

With the second wave of the pandemic disrupting economic activity and possibly hurting tax revenue, the Centre will still need to achieve the ₹1.75 trillion in divestment target for this fiscal to keep the budget deficit close to this year’s targeted 6.8% of gross domestic product.

“While we await the detailed document to gauge the sources of higher RBI income and, thus, transfers, it could be possible that the high dividend may have emerged owing to RBI’s forex operations, wherein even though it was a net forex buyer in FY21, the gross dollar sale was close to $85.2 billion for the relevant period of July 2020 to March 2021 (versus barely $20 billion in the same period the previous year) and could have realized decent profits on forex sales. Separately, it also needs to be seen if they used the revaluation reserves in order to pay a higher dividend, though it looks unlikely," said Madhavi Arora, an economist at brokerage Emkay Global.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.