‘Reservoir levels not alarming; Jal Jeevan on track’6 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:57 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Water levels in India’s major reservoirs have slipped below the levels of last year; however, according to Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, there is no cause for alarm since these levels are still higher than the average of last 10 years, ensuring uninterrupted irrigation through the parched months ahead. Some states have asked for extending Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) beyond the targeted 2024, said Shekhawat, responsible for ensuring the flagship mission’s task to provide tap water connections to all rural households—seen as significant to ensure a 2024 Lok Sabha election victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. In an interview, Shekhawat also spoke of preparatory work to divert excess water under the Indus treaty to irrigate India’s own land, which may require an investment of ₹6,000-7,000 crore. Edited excerpts: