NEW DELHI : Water levels in India’s major reservoirs have slipped below the levels of last year; however, according to Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, there is no cause for alarm since these levels are still higher than the average of last 10 years, ensuring uninterrupted irrigation through the parched months ahead. Some states have asked for extending Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) beyond the targeted 2024, said Shekhawat, responsible for ensuring the flagship mission’s task to provide tap water connections to all rural households—seen as significant to ensure a 2024 Lok Sabha election victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. In an interview, Shekhawat also spoke of preparatory work to divert excess water under the Indus treaty to irrigate India’s own land, which may require an investment of ₹6,000-7,000 crore. Edited excerpts :

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted monsoon at 96% of the long-period average (LPA), while Skymet has forecast 94%. What is your reading of this, since there is a 5% year-on-year drop in storage at 146 major reservoirs amid predictions of El Nino compromising the Southwest monsoon?

IMD’s monsoon forecast is fair. 96% is considered the normal monsoon. As far as water reservoir levels are concerned, it is better than the average of the last 10 years. Even if you look at the last three years’ average, it is good. The reserve of foodgrains India has and the growing capacity it has to date, and if you look at the last five years’ data, we are a food-surplus nation. We do not have a challenge. I don’t think there is anything concerning at this moment.

During summer, two major concern areas are power and water availability. Are we in a comfortable position in terms of water availability?

We have been working on Jal Jeevan Mission since 2019 when about 16% of households were getting water, which has now increased to 60%. This indicates 60% of households will surely receive water in summer. By May-end, it will cross 60%. Progress of the mission has improved, and the situation will improve further in the coming days.

With the rising costs of steel and plastic pipes, has Jal Jeevan Mission’s budget been raised?

The impact of the price rise cannot be factored in because it depends on state to state, project to project and tender to tender. The price rise was for a short span. Post-covid, costs of cement, metals and plastic pipes increased, which raised concern at that point in time and the speed of providing connections became slow.

We have come out of the phase and gained momentum. Since January, we have been providing 84,000 tap water connections daily. This means we are giving a new connection per second.

How much capex from Jal Jeevan Mission’s total allocation has been spent so far?

Initially, ₹3.6 trillion was allocated, of which the Union government was supposed to spend ₹2.08 trillion. This year, ₹2.08 trillion will be exhausted. We will then have to go to the Cabinet for further fund allocation. We have the funds for this year.

Will the JJM target of 2024 be met?

My target is 2024, by when we must complete it, but four-five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam, have requested an extension of the scheme beyond 2024. We are telling them to speed up the pace. Telangana, Goa, Gujarat, and all UTs, barring Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, have met the target, and Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are about to.

With reference to the Indus water treaty, how is the government looking to maximize India’s water share?

Of the six rivers covered by the Indus water treaty, Pakistan has access to the water of Jhelum, Chenab and Sindhu. India’s only right over these three rivers is that it can build hydropower capacity. We can irrigate 250,000-hectare land from that basin. Inter-basin transfer is not allowed. Therefore, we are unable to use it. I don’t understand how they divided the water share when the treaty was signed. Pakistan got 68% water, while India’s water share was 32%. The World Bank came up with the formula to allocate water share based on created irrigated potential area. The Indus Treaty is considered the world’s holiest water agreement. Despite three wars, we always honoured the treaty. The tributary of Ravi River, known as Ujh, is mainstream and has a water flow of 2-3 bcm (billion cubic metres), but its confluence stops downstream of Madhavpur. Madhavpur is our last geographical structure. Despite it being our water, Pakistan is getting it. To get that water, we have made a diversion structure plan. It is at the DPR stage, and the required budget could be ₹6,000-7,000 crore.

What is the update on India’s second-largest dam construction at Yingkiong in Arunachal Pradesh to counter China’s water diversion for a hydropower project on a tributary of the river Brahmaputra?

We are working on it, and the consensus is almost built, and now we are at the pre-feasibility report (PFR) stage. NHPC is constructing a 12,000 MW power project as part of the mega project, but estimating the cost is difficult right now. The dam will cushion a sustainable water flow. Of the total quantum of water flow in the Brahmaputra, 60% of it comes from our basin. There is no issue during the monsoon season, but for the rest of the year, the snowmelt water we get is mostly from China. This makes us dependent on China. With a dam on our side, we will be able to ensure sustainable supply.

Second, we will be able to generate hydropower, and third, is flood mitigation. So, if we have the structure, we can prevent floods. The estimated water capacity of the dam is more than 12 bcm.

Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water connections to all households. But in view of quality and sanitation concerns, are there any plans to provide drinking-quality water from the tap like in developed economies?

There was no organized system for drinking water in India. Laboratories were also not functional. We have changed the situation and built 2,000 laboratories, which are functional and NABL-accredited. We have designed one platform from where all test reports will be generated. But I know women from rural regions will not come to cities to test the water. We have trained 2 million women across the country who will train five women in each gram panchayat, and we are giving field test kits. In FY23, around 1.5 crore samples were tested in places where Jal Jeevan Mission is active. Women in villages have tested about 8 million samples. We are now deploying sensor-based systems. When you are regularly measuring water quality in rural areas, you can easily drink that water.

I am more confident about drinking quality water in rural India than in urban India because of the contamination risk from the source of the supply to reach houses in cities. I cannot check how you maintain the hygiene of your water tank in the house. We have developed low-cost sensors, and in the coming days, I believe that every household will have these sensors installed. The problem is people do not trust the system, and that is why we install RO (reverse osmosis) filters.