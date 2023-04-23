‘Reservoir levels not alarming; Jal Jeevan on track’

With reference to the Indus water treaty, how is the government looking to maximize India’s water share?

Of the six rivers covered by the Indus water treaty, Pakistan has access to the water of Jhelum, Chenab and Sindhu. India’s only right over these three rivers is that it can build hydropower capacity. We can irrigate 250,000-hectare land from that basin. Inter-basin transfer is not allowed. Therefore, we are unable to use it. I don’t understand how they divided the water share when the treaty was signed. Pakistan got 68% water, while India’s water share was 32%. The World Bank came up with the formula to allocate water share based on created irrigated potential area. The Indus Treaty is considered the world’s holiest water agreement. Despite three wars, we always honoured the treaty. The tributary of Ravi River, known as Ujh, is mainstream and has a water flow of 2-3 bcm (billion cubic metres), but its confluence stops downstream of Madhavpur. Madhavpur is our last geographical structure. Despite it being our water, Pakistan is getting it. To get that water, we have made a diversion structure plan. It is at the DPR stage, and the required budget could be ₹6,000-7,000 crore.