Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Union Budget for 2022-23 provides for a tax predictable regime and a vision for the next 25 years. In a post-Budget interaction with industry leaders in Bengaluru, she also said the PM Gati Shakti project will help industry by providing logistical support.

“This budget stands more for continuity, to provide a tax predictable regime and also to make sure that we are planning for the next 20 to 25 years. It gives a vision and also some kind of roadmap," said Sitharaman.

After getting several questions from the audience on taxation rules, Sitharaman reprimanded tax officers for not engaging enough with tax assessees and asked them to “keep Saturdays free" to address concerns of taxpayers.

“I am curious to know if the CBIC (central board of indirect taxes and customs) and the CBDT (central board of direct taxes) are engaging with your own assessees?...I would now tell the two boards to keep your Saturdays free and engage with assesses and give them all the clarification required… If there is something you think that you cannot do because it’s something to do with the Act itself or with the rules which have been passed, then get the boards to do it or tell the revenue secretary accordingly," said Sitharaman.

She added that many of the issues that are being raised are more about the rules than the budget. “I am sorry, the Boards will have to do better. Keep yourself available on Saturdays and also over phone and emails." On Gati Shakti, she said it will provide synergies to investments across different areas like ports, roads, bridges and trains and give a collective strength. She added that businesses suffer due to lack of adequate logistical convenience.

