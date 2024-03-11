Restaurants Are Raising Prices in California as Pay Rises. One Chain Isn’t.
SummaryAt least one restaurant chain plans to hold the line on what it charges customers even as others are raising prices in California because of the state’s minimum-wage boost for fast-food workers.
At least one restaurant chain plans to hold the line on what it charges customers even as others are raising prices in California because of the state’s minimum-wage boost for fast-food workers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more