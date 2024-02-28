Restore WTO dispute settlement body: India
The WTO's appellate body, which hears appeals and disputes brought by member nations, had been non-functional since December 2019 due to the blocking of the appointment and reappointment of its members by the US.
India has called for the restoration of the appellate body of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for the dispute settlement mechanism as the top priority of any reform process. India reiterated its long-standing position at the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) under way in Abu Dhabi.