Retail association seeks concessions to tide over ongoing covid-19 surge

“While it is imperative to get the last mile workers in retail vaccinated on priority, it is equally important to ensure that the entire cost of the shutdown is not borne by the business alone. We have already seen a lot of work happening within the industry by mall owners and landlords giving rebate to their retail tenants, and the suppliers giving additional credit period or bringing down the cost of their merchandise. We do believe that the state government, the central government, the Reserve Bank of India and the banks also have to chip in to soften the blow of the pandemic to businesses and the economy," said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer, RAI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}