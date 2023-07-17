The interest rate hike cycle has hit retail borrowers and small businesses harder than large companies, with over half of all floating rate loans now linked to external benchmarks, enabling faster transmission of interest rate changes.

While the median one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR)—internal benchmark banks used to price loans to companies—has increased 140 basis points (bps) since April, the repo rate used to price retail loans was raised 250 bps in the same period.

Since October 2019, banks have been using external benchmarks—mostly the repo rate—to price retail and small business loans, although most corporate loans are linked to MCLR. Given that MCLR tracks deposit rates of individual banks, transmission is staggered. It takes about nine months for deposits to get repriced once their rates are hiked, as unlike loans, existing deposits continue at the same rate till maturity.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

According to recent data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the share of external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) loans as a share of banks’ floating-rate portfolio stood at 49.6% in March, as against 48.3% in December and 44% in March last year. The higher the share, the faster rate changes reflect in rates at which customers borrow.

Meant to induce seamless transmission of rate changes by the central bank to bank lending rates, external benchmarks allowed retail borrowers to benefit when RBI was on a rate-cutting spree after the covid-19 pandemic. The tide turned after RBI started raising rates from May last year to counter runaway inflation before pausing in April.

“Retail borrowers were the first ones to get affected by the rate hikes, primarily because their loans are linked to external benchmarks where rate changes are immediately transmitted than internal benchmarks like MCLR," said Saswata Guha, senior director, financial institutions (banks), Fitch Ratings.

Corporate loans are yet to be fully repriced, which will happen as per loan reset dates, Gupta said, adding banks are expected to get some pending benefit once that happens.

“Banks have been indicating that it will likely happen over the second and third quarters. However, we believe that it is also relatively tougher for banks to pass on rate hikes in equal measure to corporates, especially large corporate borrowers, due to their negotiating power, as against retail borrowers for whom rate transmission is immediate," Guha said.

Corporates are not too keen to borrow, with internal accruals funding most capital expenditure plans. According to a banker at a state-owned lender, demand for large corporate credit has not quite picked up so far this year, and most deals are refinanced transactions. The higher passthrough of lending rates has not materially deterred retail borrowers whose outstanding loans grew 19.2% year-on-year in May, as against a 6% growth in loans to industries.

Banks have raised deposit rates by 229 bps on fresh deposits since April last year, according to RBI data on weighted average term deposit rates available up to May. Analysts do not see banks raising rates too much hereon unless there is a sudden increase in competition for customer funds. That apart, most banks have guided for slower credit growth in FY24, after a 15.4% growth in FY23, reducing the need to frantically look for more deposits.

In fact, deposit rates have started coming down in the past few months. Public sector banks have been more aggressive compared to private banks in cutting deposit rates, Care Ratings said, citing RBI data. It added that with over 70% of the withdrawn ₹2,000 banknotes coming back into the system, short-term liquidity has improved in the banking sector, thereby reducing the upward pressure on deposit rates.

Analysts pointed out banks are sitting on excess statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) holdings and have been liquidating these to fund credit growth.

RBI’s Monetary Policy Report said in April that excess SLR holdings by banks moderated to 8.5% of their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) as on 24 February, from 10.4% in end-March 2022, as banks funded credit demand by shedding excess investments. RBI mandates banks to maintain an SLR holding of 18% in liquid holdings.

CARE RATINGS More Information