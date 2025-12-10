Retail inflation likely inched up to 0.8% in November: Mint poll
Inflation is expected to pick up after hitting a record low of 0.25% in October on subdued food prices and favourable base effects. However, any further action on policy rates will depend on whether inflation continues to surprise on the downside.
India’s retail inflation likely inched up to 0.8% in November from a record low of 0.25% in October, largely driven by fading base effects, a Mint poll of 20 economists showed. While inflation is expected to have bottomed-out in October, prices pressures are expected to remain weak both in foods (due to a good monsoon and harvest) and non-foods (due to GST cuts and possibly weak demand).