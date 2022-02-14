India's retail inflation accelerated to 6.01% in the month of January, breaching the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tolerance band of 6%, albeit marginally.

The surge in inflation print was driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices along with a comparatively low rate a year ago.

Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) was 5.66% in the preceding month of December.

Meanwhile, Food inflation too has surged to 5.43% in January as compared to 4.05% in December.

A Reuters poll pegged the retail inflation at 6% in January.

Inflation in the oils and fats segment soared to 18.7% in the reporting month, while the price rise in the fuel and light category too stayed elevated at 9.32% in January.

Meanwhile, the rate of price rise in the food and beverages segment stood at 5.58% in January

Earlier during the day, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank is committed to its inflation mandate and the uptick in January inflation towards the upper end of its target band should not create any panic.

Last week, in a surprise move, the RBI's monetary policy committee kept rates and its stance unchanged to ensure a broad-based recovery and projected retail inflation to ease to 4.5% in the next fiscal year.

The RBI governor expects inflation to peak in the current quarter with tolerance band, moderating in the second half of next fiscal.

The hardening of crude oil prices, however, presents a major upside risk to the inflation outlook. Core inflation remains elevated at tolerance testing levels, although the continuing pass through of tax cuts relating to petrol and diesel last November would help to moderate input cost pressures to some extent, Das said.

The Central bank's monetary policy has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4% until March 31, 2026, with an upper tolerance of 6% and a lower tolerance of 2%.

