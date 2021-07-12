Retail inflation at 6.26% in June, remains above RBI’s comfort zone

Global crude oil prices have breached their two-year high mark of $75 per barrel. As per the latest survey conducted in May by RBI, one-year ahead inflation expectations of households have risen to 10.9%, from 10.2% in March -- partly reflecting the uncertainty brought about by the severe second wave of covid-19. Accounting for these factors, RBI has projected CPI inflation at 5.2% in the June quarter, 5.4% in the September quarter, 4.7% in the December quarter, and 5.3% in the March quarter of FY22, with risks broadly balanced.