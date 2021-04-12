Retail inflation climbs to 5.52% in March, IIP contracts 3.6% in February

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Retail inflation climbed to 5.52% in March, highest in last three months, according to the data official data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. The inflation fell to 4.06% in January, lowest since October 2019. Retail inflation rose steeply to 5.03% in February as food and fuel prices went up. Meanwhile, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) remained in contraction zone. It contracted by 3.6% for February. It contracted by 1.6% in January.

The Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) held its policy repurchase (repo) rate unchanged at 4 per cent at its monetary policy meeting on 7 April. It also maintained its stance to keep monetary policy accommodative for as long as necessary to sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target range of 4%, plus or minus 2%.