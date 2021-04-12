Subscribe
Retail inflation climbs to 5.52% in March, IIP contracts 3.6% in February

Retail inflation climbs to 5.52% in March, IIP contracts 3.6% in February

Premium
The inflation fell to 4.06% in January, lowest since October 2019
1 min read . 05:43 PM IST Written By Anulekha Ray

  • The inflation fell to 4.06% in January, lowest since October 2019

Retail inflation climbed to 5.52% in March, highest in last three months, according to the data official data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. The inflation fell to 4.06% in January, lowest since October 2019. Retail inflation rose steeply to 5.03% in February as food and fuel prices went up. Meanwhile, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) remained in contraction zone. It contracted by 3.6% for February. It contracted by 1.6% in January.

Fitch Solutions earlier revised its inflation rate forecast to an average of 5% in FY22, up from 4.6 per cent previously, due to elevated inflationary pressures. The elevated inflation "underscores our expectation for the RBI to keep its policy rate on hold," it said.

The Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) held its policy repurchase (repo) rate unchanged at 4 per cent at its monetary policy meeting on 7 April. It also maintained its stance to keep monetary policy accommodative for as long as necessary to sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target range of 4%, plus or minus 2%.

