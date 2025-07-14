Retail price inflation fell to over six-year low of 2.1% in June

Retail price inflation as measured by consumer price index (CPI) expanded 2.1% in June, its slowest pace of annual growth since January 2019.

Food prices saw a deflation of 1.06% in June as monsoon showers spread across the country, the government said in a statement on Monday. The deflation in food prices is more pronounced in urban areas than rural areas.

Retail price inflation moderated sequentially from 2.82% reported in May. In June last year, inflation was at 5.08%, above the Reserve Bank of India's target of 4%.

A sharp deflation was visible in prices of vegetables and pulses and products in June this year. Meat and fish as well as spices witnessed some fall in prices, data from the statistics ministry showed.

However, oils and fats, fruits, and personal care categories witnessed a sharp price increase in June as compared with the same month last year.

The latest inflation figures are expected to aid RBI in maintaining a growth-supportive monetary policy. However, the deflation in food prices is likely to lead to discussions among policy makers about the prospects for the agriculture sector given the government’s goal of improving farm incomes.

The latest retail inflation data comes just a month after RBI's Monetary Policy Committee cut the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5%, its third straight cut and a cumulative reduction of 100 basis points since the easing cycle began in February.

A Mint poll of 20 economists had projected that CPI inflation would ease to 2.3% in June.

The actual reading reinforces the view that price pressures are softening across some consumption categories.

At its June monetary policy review, RBI retained its GDP growth forecast for FY26 at 6.5%.