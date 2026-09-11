India’s retail inflation likely rose to 20-month high of 4.9% in August: Mint poll

Payal Bhattacharya
2 min read11 Sep 2026, 12:16 PM IST
logo
Economists forecast CPI inflation between 4.5%-5.1% for August, driven by food prices. (REUTERS)
Summary
Retail inflation is inching closer to 5%, after having breached the medium-term aim of 4% in June 2026 on rising food prices and continuing risks from the West Asia war.

India’s retail inflation likely rose to a 20-month high of 4.9% in August, from 4.5% the previous month, on account of rising food prices amid deficient rainfall, while price risks from the West Asia war continue, showed a Mint poll of 21 economists.

This would be the third print above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) medium-term target of 4.0% and the highest in the current 2024 Consumer Price Index (CPI) series. Considering back-series data for older months, though not strictly comparable, it would be the highest print since December 2024.

Economists polled by Mint projected CPI inflation in the range of 4.5-5.1%, with all but one expecting a rise in the print. The official data is scheduled to be released on 14 September.

Also Read | Indian economy showed resilience in July, but risks linger

Broader pressure

“While food inflation remains the primary driver of the headline print, the more important signal from the August data may be the increasing evidence of cost pressures filtering through a wider set of consumption categories,” said Societe Generale.

Food, which constitutes nearly 35% of the overall inflation basket, has been the primary factor pushing headline inflation up. Food inflation stood at 5.5% in July, sharply up from 2.1% in January 2026. Transport inflation also crossed 4%-mark in June and stood at 4.4% in July.

Also Read | ‘Poor monsoon is a risk, but unlikely to trigger runaway food inflation’



Beyond food and electricity, gas and other fuel groups, core inflation also stood at 4%. “Food inflation is becoming increasingly broad-based, whereas gradual strengthening in core inflation—particularly after excluding auto fuel and precious metals—indicates that underlying inflationary pressures are slowly gaining traction,” said Union Bank of India in a report last week.

Crude risk

Should August print come as expected, the average inflation print for July-August would be 4.7%—in line with the RBI’s latest projection for the July-September quarter. However, with the Brent crude oil price jumping above the $ 100-per-barrel mark again, the risks from the West Asia war continue along with the delayed pass-through of previous rises. The RBI expects inflation to rise to 5.9% in October-December, before easing to 5.5% in January-March.

Also Read | How India’s import dependence is spilling beyond oil, in charts



While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held the policy repo rate steady at 5.25% in August, it noted that the inflation outlook was “hazy” and there was a need for greater clarity to emerge before taking any policy action. Economists also believe the RBI will remain data-dependent before taking a call on a rate hike, though it can be expected by December if price pressures keep rising at the current pace.

About the Author

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts section. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.