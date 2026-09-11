India’s retail inflation likely rose to 20-month high of 4.9% in August: Mint poll

India’s retail inflation likely rose to a 20-month high of 4.9% in August, from 4.5% the previous month, on account of rising food prices amid deficient rainfall, while price risks from the West Asia war continue, showed a Mint poll of 21 economists.
This would be the third print above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) medium-term target of 4.0% and the highest in the current 2024 Consumer Price Index (CPI) series. Considering back-series data for older months, though not strictly comparable, it would be the highest print since December 2024.