Retail inflation likely to decline further to 2.3% in June: Mint poll
A continuous decline in food inflation, along with a high base from a year ago, will help pull retail inflation further down in June 2025 from May, but economists caution an uptick in core inflation.
India’s retail inflation is likely to decline further to 2.3% in June from 2.8% in May, according to a Mint poll of 20 economists. The continued moderation in food inflation drove retail inflation to a new low in over six years, supporting the preemptive rate cut of 50 basis points by the Reserve Bank of India at its last month’s policy meeting.