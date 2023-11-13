India's retail inflation for October is expected to come in at 4.55%, down from 5.02% in September, supported by a decline in vegetable prices.

India's retail inflation, or consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, for October is due on Monday, November 13. October CPI is expected to come lower than the 5 per cent mark in September on easing food prices.

According to brokerage firm Nirmal Bang, CPI inflation in October may come in at 4.55 per cent, down from 5.02 per cent in September, supported by a continued decline in vegetable prices. Core CPI inflation is seen at 4.45 per cent in October versus 4.53 per cent in September.

"We expect CPI inflation to come in at 4.55 per cent YoY in Oct'23, supported by a sustained decline in vegetable prices. Food and beverage inflation is seen at 5 per cent YoY in Oct'23 versus 6.3 per cent in Sep'23," said Nirmal Bang.

Nirmal Bang, however, underscored prices of other food articles such as pulses, cereals, eggs, sugar and spices continued to see an uptick. The erratic monsoon had a significant impact on pulses sowing in the Kharif season posing upside risks to pulses prices. At the same time, early Rabi sowing trends suggest some improvement in pulses led by lentils/Masur, the brokerage firm said.

Moreover, Nirmal Bang expects some uptick in fuel and light inflation and expects it to come in at 1.7 per cent YoY in Oct'23 on account of an increase in commercial LPG prices.

Core inflation, as per the estimates of Nirmal Bang, is expected to sustain its moderating trend and come in at 4.45 per cent in Oct’23 versus 4.53 per cent in Sep’23. Gold prices have risen which is expected to exert some upward pressure on core inflation on a MoM basis.

On the other hand, Nirmal Bang expects WPI (wholesale price index)-based inflation to decline by 0.9 per cent in October after a 0.25 per cent decline in September aided by the fall in vegetable prices. Core WPI inflation is likely to decline by 1.3 per cent YoY in October after a 1.2 per cent decline in September, the brokerage firm said.

WPI data is due on Tuesday, November 14.

