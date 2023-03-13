Retail inflation dips marginally to 6.44% in Feb on easing prices of food, fuel1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 06:52 PM IST
- The inflation rate for the food basket was 5.95% in February, lower than 6% in January, as per the government data
NEW DELHI : Retail inflation dipped marginally to 6.44% in February, mainly on account of a slight easing in prices of food and fuel items, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×