NEW DELHI : India’s annual retail inflation for March eased below the central bank’s upper tolerance level for the first time this year, and eased to 5.66% from 6.44% in February, data from from National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Wednesday.

The inflation numbers have seen a decline from 6.44% in February and 6.95% in the year-ago period.

According to the National Statistical Office, the food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, moderated to 4.79% as vegetable prices eased. It was 5.95% in February and 7.68% in the year-ago period.

The retail inflation rose from 5.7% in December 2022 to 6.4% in February 2023 on the back of higher inflation in cereals, milk, and fruits and slower deflation in vegetable prices.

The central bank has projected retail inflation at 6.5% for 2022-23, with the January-December quarter at 5.7%.

The inflation data is in line with a poll by Mint which said that retail inflation in March is expected to come down to a 15-month low. The poll was based on the inputs of 20 economists and ranged from 5.4% to 6.4%, but barring one economist who predicted the figure at 6.4%, all others gave a number below 6%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will look towards using the slowing inflation to support growth and more reduction in policy rate is expected.

However, India Meteorological Department’s Tuesday forecast normal levels of monsoon rainfall in 2023. The forecast will further boost confidence as in India agricultural activities rely heavily on the timely arrival and distribution of monsoon rains that typically commence in June.