Retail inflation drops to 5.66% in March from 6.44% in Feb1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 07:16 PM IST
- According to the National Statistical Office, the food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, moderated to 4.79% as vegetable prices eased
NEW DELHI : India’s annual retail inflation for March eased below the central bank’s upper tolerance level for the first time this year, and eased to 5.66% from 6.44% in February, data from from National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×