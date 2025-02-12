India's retail inflation declined to 4.31 per cent in January, down from 5.22% in December, driven by a slowdown in food price increases.

A significant drop in inflation would be a positive development for the Reserve Bank of India, which recently lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent. In October, India's retail inflation climbed to a 14-month peak of 6.2 per cent, while food inflation soared to a 15-month high of 10.9 per cent.