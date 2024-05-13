Retail inflation eases slightly in April, food inflation rises
India's consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation has been easing since December 2023, when it rose 5.69%. For January and February, inflation prints came at 5.10% and 5.09%, respectively.
The economy showed signs of buoyancy in April, with retail inflation easing slightly to 4.83% in April, down from 4.85% in March, mainly due to falling fuel prices. However, food inflation remained elevated, data from the statistics ministry, released on Monday, showed.