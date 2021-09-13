NEW DELHI: India's retail inflation softened further, falling to 5.3% in August from 5.6% in July, reducing pressure on the central bank to change its monetary policy stance amid nascent economic recovery.

Data released by the statistics department showed that food inflation fell to 3.11% in August from 4% in July, as vegetable prices contracted 11.7% during the month. However, fuel and light inflation remained high at 12.95%, while services inflation was at 6.4% in August.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month raised the inflation forecast for this fiscal to an average of 5.7%, higher than the earlier forecast of 5.1%, noting that the current trend can be looked through as it is driven by “exogenous and largely temporary supply shocks".

The central bank kept interest rates on hold for the seventh straight time to support the economy still struggling to recover from the disruptions caused by the pandemic even as a split appeared among monetary panel members over retaining the easy-money policy amid an inflation surge. The monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate, or the rate at which banks borrow from the RBI, unchanged at 4%.

Despite the spike in inflation, growth continues to be a priority for the central bank. RBI retained the growth forecast for this fiscal at 9.5% amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic.

