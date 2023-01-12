Retail inflation eases to 5.72% in Dec; IIP jumps 7.1% in Nov

Retail inflation eases to 5.72% in Dec; IIP jumps 7.1% in Nov2 min read . 05:43 PM IST
- The government has mandated the RBI to maintain retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026
India's retail inflation rate eased further in December, staying within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort range of 2%-6% for a second month, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Thursday.
India's retail inflation rate eased further in December, staying within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort range of 2%-6% for a second month, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Thursday.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate eased to 5.72% in December. It was 5.88% in November, and 6.77% in October 2022.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate eased to 5.72% in December. It was 5.88% in November, and 6.77% in October 2022.
The government has mandated the RBI to maintain retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.
The government has mandated the RBI to maintain retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.
Lower food prices, particularly the fall in vegetable prices, helped keep inflation within the tolerance range.
Lower food prices, particularly the fall in vegetable prices, helped keep inflation within the tolerance range.
Food inflation, which accounts for about 40% of the inflation basket, came in at 4.19% in December as against 4.67% in the preceding month.
Food inflation, which accounts for about 40% of the inflation basket, came in at 4.19% in December as against 4.67% in the preceding month.
On the other hand, the factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), jumped 7.1% in November as against 4% in October, according to the government data.
On the other hand, the factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), jumped 7.1% in November as against 4% in October, according to the government data.
US consumer prices index (CPI) is also expected to have moderated in December. The report is due at 7 pm IST.
US consumer prices index (CPI) is also expected to have moderated in December. The report is due at 7 pm IST.
According to a survey by the data provider FactSet, analysts have predicted that consumer prices rose 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. That would be down from 7.1% in November and well below a 40-year high of 9.1% in June.
According to a survey by the data provider FactSet, analysts have predicted that consumer prices rose 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. That would be down from 7.1% in November and well below a 40-year high of 9.1% in June.
On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that consumers now anticipate inflation of 5% over the next year. That's the lowest such expectation in nearly 18 months. Over the next five years, consumers expect inflation to average 2.4%, only barely above the Fed's 2% target.
On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that consumers now anticipate inflation of 5% over the next year. That's the lowest such expectation in nearly 18 months. Over the next five years, consumers expect inflation to average 2.4%, only barely above the Fed's 2% target.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has sought to push back against that expectation of fewer hikes this spring and cuts by the end of the year, which can make the Fed's job harder if investors bid up stock prices and lower bond yields. Both trends can support faster economic growth just when the Fed is trying to cool it down.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has sought to push back against that expectation of fewer hikes this spring and cuts by the end of the year, which can make the Fed's job harder if investors bid up stock prices and lower bond yields. Both trends can support faster economic growth just when the Fed is trying to cool it down.
The minutes from the Fed's December meeting noted that none of the 19 policymakers foresee rate cuts this 2023.
The minutes from the Fed's December meeting noted that none of the 19 policymakers foresee rate cuts this 2023.