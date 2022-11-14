India's retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, down from 7.41% in September. However, this is the 10th consecutive time that the CPI print has come above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper margin of 6%.
The RBI's tolerance band is 2-6%. The Central Government has mandated the RBI to maintain retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.
The overall food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the CPI basket, came in at 7.01% in October as against 8.60% in the preceding month.
Separately, the factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 3.1% in September, data earlier released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast October CPI to come in between 6.40% to 7.35%, with majority of respondents expecting a figure under 7.00%.
Data released earlier today showed India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) eased in October to 8.39% on-year, the lowest since March last year, helped by a fall in commodity prices. The October WPI inflation was lower than the Reuters forecast of 8.70% and 10.70% recorded in the previous month.
The RBI has raised its main repo rate by a cumulative 190 basis points since May to 5.90% to tame inflation.
That overall outlook was in line with a separate recent Reuters poll of economists, which forecast inflation would not reach the mid-point of the RBI's target range, until at least 2025.
Despite the easing of inflation, the central bank is forecast to deliver another 50 basis points to 6.40% by end-March, a Reuters poll suggests.
Apart from higher commodity prices, a weaker rupee, down around 9% for the year, is also adding to upward price pressures.
Data released last week showed that India’s industrial output surprised to the upside, expanding 3.1% y/y in September, following a 0.7% contraction in August.
“Industrial output rose, but on level terms remains weaker than earlier in the year. We think that goods production is likely to slow as weaker external demand weighs, but that a strong domestic sector and resilient services will prop up India’s growth," said Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays.
