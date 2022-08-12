Retail inflation eases to a five month low in July

Nevertheless, further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) are expected over the next few months. RBI has projected inflation at 6.7% for FY23. “Fears of a global recession and fresh geopolitical uncertainties have led to a correction in commodity prices from the peak seen in mid-June, which bodes well for easing domestic input cost pressures and the core-CPI inflation in the next few months," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.

