Retail inflation eases to four-month low in August

Retail inflation further eased in August to a four-month low at 5.3% on the back of softening food prices and a favourable base effect, that may allow the central bank to keep interest rates low amid nascent economic recovery.

Data released by the statistics department showed food inflation decelerated to 3.11% in August from 4% in July as vegetable prices contracted 11.7% during the month while inflation for protein items such as edible oils (33%), pulses (8.8%), eggs (16.3%) and meat (9.2%) remained elevated. However, fuel and light inflation (12.95%) picked up pace and services inflation also remained high at 6.4% in August. Core inflation excluding food and fuel prices rose by a slower 5.5% in August against 5.7% in July.

Radhika Rao, Economist, DBS said favourable base effects are expected to soften inflation readings to sub-5% in fourth quarter of 2021, lending downside risks to the RBI’s projection for this quarter and the next. “The inflation tailwind will allow the central bank to remain accommodative at the October policy review, with a bigger focus on liquidity management via absorption measures. On sequential basis, pipeline forces remain under watch, particularly due to the domestic fuel tax rigidity, service reopening gains and passthrough of higher costs on account of supply bottlenecks alongside firm input prices," she added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month raised the inflation forecast for this fiscal to an average of 5.7%, higher than the earlier forecast of 5.1%, noting that the current trend can be looked through as it is driven by “exogenous and largely temporary supply shocks".

Finance ministry in its latest Monthly Economic Review released last week said softening of inflationary pressures to within the envisaged trajectory and encouraging trends in credit growth bode well for revival of consumer and business sentiments in the economy.

The central bank kept interest rates on hold for the seventh straight time to support the economy reeling from the pandemic even as a split appeared among monetary panel members over retaining the easy-money policy amid an inflation surge. The monetary policy committee (MPC) in August kept the repo rate or the rate at which banks borrow from RBI, unchanged at 4%.

Despite the spike in inflation, growth continues to be a priority for the central bank. RBI retained the growth forecast for this fiscal at 9.5% amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at credit rating agency ICRA Ltd said she believes policy normalisation could commence in February 2022, with a change in the stance of monetary policy to neutral from accommodative, followed by a hike in the repo rate of 25 bps each in the April 2022 and June 2022 meetings. “Once the lift-off starts, we believe that the MPC will stagger rate increases over a period of time, instead of immediately trying to push real interest rates back into the positive territory," she added.

