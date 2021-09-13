Retail inflation eases to four-month low in August

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at credit rating agency ICRA Ltd said she believes policy normalisation could commence in February 2022, with a change in the stance of monetary policy to neutral from accommodative, followed by a hike in the repo rate of 25 bps each in the April 2022 and June 2022 meetings. “Once the lift-off starts, we believe that the MPC will stagger rate increases over a period of time, instead of immediately trying to push real interest rates back into the positive territory," she added.