Retail inflation firms up to 5.56% in Dec on high food prices

NEW DELHI : Retail inflation firmed up to a five-month high in December owing to a sharp rise in food inflation – at 4.05% - but remained within the central bank’s target band.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated to 5.56% last month from 4.91% in November as food prices rose to the highest levels since March last year, data released by the statistics department on Wednesday showed.

Food prices, which contribute to nearly half of CPI, rose to 4.05% in December from 1.87% in November, the data showed.

Retail inflation, however, remained within the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term tolerance band of 2-6% for the sixth consecutive month, but experts noted that rising inflation will be a key concern for the monetary policy committee during its deliberations next month.

“While the CPI inflation has hardened sharply the uncertainty triggered by the third wave is sure to take precedence when the MPC meets next month. We now see a negligible likelihood of a change in stance or reverse repo hike in the February 2022 policy review," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating agency ICRA Ltd.

“With inflation remaining within the comfort zone of RBI, there is no immediate concern for the MPC to continue with the accommodative stance though, it may continue with draining excess liquidity," said M Govinda Rao, chief economic adviser at Brickwork Ratings.

“There is a case for supporting a rate hike – at least of reverse repo," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

The central bank’s rate-setting panel has kept policy rates unchanged to strengthen economic recovery amid threats to growth from the Omicron strain of the coronavirus which has seen cases rising at an aggressive pace. However, the panel will reassess the policy again in February. In the December meeting, RBI retained the retail inflation forecast for the fiscal year at 5.3%.

RBI had said that it expects inflation to peak in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal and soften after that as base effects turn adverse.

Nayar added that the duration of the current wave and the severity of restrictions will determine whether policy normalisation can commence in April 2022, or be delayed further to June 2022.

“With a higher inflation target, the MPC can choose to prioritize growth revival for much longer than other major Central Banks, for many of whom inflation control has become a pressing policy focus," she said.

Sharp increase in food inflation from 1.87% to 4.05% is a matter for concern, said Brickwork’s Rao cautioning that food inflation was expected to increase further due to supply bottlenecks and adverse weather conditions.

According to the government, edible oil prices rose by 24.3% in the month, fuel prices gained 10.9%, and transport and communication costs increased by 10% compared to inflation rates in December last year. Vegetable prices, however, declined by about 3% over last year same time. Food and beverages to jump to 4.5% in December from 2.6% in November 2021, driven by vegetables and eggs. ICRA’s Nayar said that the early data points towards a broad-based moderation in prices of many food items in January 2022.

She noted that heavy rainfall in some states amidst the widening of state wise restrictions following the surging Covid-19 cases, could create some supply chain disruptions, and weigh on the prices of perishables. “We expect the inflation for food and beverages to exceed 5.0% in the ongoing quarter," she added.

Sabnavis added that both core inflation and fuel inflation softened marginally, however, they are still at elevated levels. Fuel inflation eased to 10.95% compared to 13.35% in November due to softening international crude oil prices in addition to the cut in excise duties.

“The core CPI inflation was largely stable at 5.85% in December 2021, in spite of the price hikes being undertaken across various sectors including the increase in telecom charges," Sabnavis added.

Food inflation has once again surfaced and the contribution has come from edible oils, sugar products and processed food, indicating of higher raw material costs that have gotten subsumed in these prices.

“A concern is health inflation which had risen to 7.1% at a time when a larger part of the household wallet is being spent for this purpose," flagged Sabnavis.

Looking ahead, the pass through of the rebound in crude oil and other commodity prices poses risks for the core-inflation trajectory. Overall, we expect the headline CPI inflation to range between 5.7-6.0% in Q4 FY2022, as compared to the MPC's forecast of 5.7%, ICRA"s Nayar said.

