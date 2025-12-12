Retail inflation inches up to 0.71% in November

India’s retail inflation inched up to 0.71% in November, from a record low of 0.25% in October due to narrowing food deflation and the fading impact of a favourable base effect.
The latest print is marginally lower than the 0.8% projection in a recent Mint poll of economists. With this, it marks the fourth instance in five months that headline inflation has stayed below the lower bound of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2-6% target band.
Food inflation, which has remained in negative territory since June this year and accounts for almost 40% of the Consumer Price Index basket, remains the key driver of the ultra-low inflationary trend.
In November, food inflation came in at -3.91%, lower than the -5.02% print in October.
Data from the department of consumer affairs for the first week of December shows a sequential easing in vegetable prices, including tomatoes, which had recorded double-digit increases in the preceding two weeks, even as some pulses and fruits saw a modest uptick.
The central bank has projected CPI inflation to average 0.6% in Q3. Inflation data available for September and October already averages to 0.48%.
In its monetary policy meeting on 5 December, the RBI delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut, extending the cumulative easing since February to 125 bps. The central bank has signalled comfort with the current inflation trajectory, even as it raised its growth forecast for the year and reaffirmed its commitment to a growth-supportive stance.
