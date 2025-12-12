Retail inflation inches up to 0.71% in November

India’s retail inflation inched up to 0.71% in November, from a record low of 0.25% in October due to narrowing food deflation and the fading impact of a favourable base effect.

The latest print is marginally lower than the 0.8% projection in a recent Mint poll of economists. With this, it marks the fourth instance in five months that headline inflation has stayed below the lower bound of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2-6% target band.

Advertisement

Food prices Food inflation, which has remained in negative territory since June this year and accounts for almost 40% of the Consumer Price Index basket, remains the key driver of the ultra-low inflationary trend.

In November, food inflation came in at -3.91%, lower than the -5.02% print in October.

Data from the department of consumer affairs for the first week of December shows a sequential easing in vegetable prices, including tomatoes, which had recorded double-digit increases in the preceding two weeks, even as some pulses and fruits saw a modest uptick.

Advertisement

Also Read | Cooling retail inflation drives India's home cooked thali prices down in Oct

Inflation projection The central bank has projected CPI inflation to average 0.6% in Q3. Inflation data available for September and October already averages to 0.48%.