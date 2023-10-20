Retail inflation for farm and rural labourers rises marginally in Sept

New Delhi: Retail inflation for agricultural workers and rural labourers increased marginally on a monthly basis to 6.70% and 6.55%, respectively in September {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Point to point rate of Inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers), and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index Number for Rural Labourers) stood at 1226 and 1237 in September due to higher prices of rice, pulses, turmeric whole, onion, sugar, gur, chilly dry, garlic, and mixed spices. It stood at 1224 and 1234 in August.

“Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.70% and 6.55% in September 2023 compared to 7.37% and 7.12% respectively in August 2023 and 7.69% & 7.90% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, the food inflation stood at 8.06% and 7.73% in September 2023 compared to 8.89% and 8.64% respectively in August 2023 and 7.47% and 7.52% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The food index for CPI-AL rose to 1166 this month from 1164 in the previous month and for CPI-RL index went up to 1171 in September from 1170 in August.

The rise/fall in the index varies from state to state. In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 3 to 12 points in 15 states and a decrease of 2 to 12 points in four states while it remained stationary for one state (Rajasthan). Tamil Nadu with 1413 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 949 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 3 to 12 points in 14 states and a decrease of 3 to 12 points in 5 states while it remained stationary for one state (Rajasthan). Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with 1400 points each topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 1000 points stood at the bottom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among states, the maximum increase was seen by Uttar Pradesh with 12 points each, mainly due to a rise in the prices of rice, wheat atta, pulses, milk, onion, gur, shirting cloth (cotton mill), etc. On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Andhra Pradesh (12 points each) mainly because of a fall in the prices of millets, fish dry, chillies green, vegetables & fruits, etc.

Similarly, the clothing, bedding and footwear index and fuel & light index also contributed to the rise in retail inflation for agricultural workers and rural labourers.

Clothing, bedding and footwear index for CPI-AL increased to 1,261 in September from 1,253 in August. The similar index for CPI-RL went up to 1,307 from 1,300 during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fuel & light index for CPI-AL climbed 1307 this month from 1303 last month and for CPI-RL, it rose to 1299 from 1295.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!