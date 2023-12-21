Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rises marginally in November
An increase in prices of food items like rice, wheat, atta, pulses, onion, turmeric whole, garlic, and mixed spices led to a rise in the index
New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers rose slightly in November to 7.37% and 7.12%, respectively, due to higher prices of certain food items, the ministry of labour and employment said in a statement on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message