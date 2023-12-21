Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rises marginally in November

New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers rose slightly in November to 7.37% and 7.12%, respectively, due to higher prices of certain food items, the ministry of labour and employment said in a statement on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An increase in prices of food items like rice, wheat, atta, pulses, onion, turmeric whole, garlic, and mixed spices led to a rise in the general index of agricultural workers and rural labourers, the statement said.

The rate of Inflation based on the CPI-AL(Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index Number for Rural Labourers) stood at 7.08% and 6.92% in October.

CPI-AL and CPI-RL was at 6.87% and 6.99%, respectively, during November 2022.

"There has been an upward trend in the index across all the states except West Bengal (both CPI-AL and CPI-RL indices decreased) and Himachal Pradesh (the CPI-AL index decreased)," the statement said.

Similarly, food inflation stood at 9.38% and 9.14% during November 2023, compared to 8.42% and 8.18%, respectively, in October 2023 and 6.19% and 6.05%, respectively, during November 2022, the statement added.

Interestingly, retail inflation rose to a three-month high in November due to higher food prices, prompting expectations of stricter supply measures from the government in the coming days.

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation stood at 5.5% in November, up from 4.87% in October and 5.02% in September, remaining within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) comfort zone of 2-6% for the third consecutive month, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers in November 2023 increased 12 points to 1,253, while the index for rural workers advanced 11 points to 1,262.

The two indices were 1,241 points and 1,251 points, respectively, in October 2023.

In the case of agricultural labourers, the index increased 1-0 points in 11 states, rose 11-20 points in four states and jumped more than 20 points in three states.

With 1,453 points, Tamil Nadu topped the index table, while Himachal Pradesh stood at the bottom with 958 points.

Meanwhile, the benchmark for rural labourers increased 1-10 points in 11 states, climbed 11-20 points in five states and jumped more than 20 points in three states.

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, each with 1,439 points, topped the index table, whereas Himachal Pradesh was at the bottom with 1,015 points.

Among states, the maximum increase of 27 points in the CPI-AL index was recorded by Maharashtra, driven by the increased prices of jowar, rice, wheat atta, tapioca, arhar dal, onion and sugar.

For CPI-RL, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu saw a rise of 24 points each, mainly due to an increase in prices of rice, jowar, ragi, fish, onion, arhar dal, vegetables and fruits, especially brinjal, tomato and lady finger (okra), the statement said.

West Bengal recorded the steepest fall of 14 points in both the indices due to a drop in prices of rice, ginger, chilly green, vegetables and fruits, firewood, it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

